× Wayfair workers protest contract with detention center

BOSTON (AP) — Employees at online home furnishings retailer Wayfair have planned a walkout to protest the company’s decision to sell $200,000 worth of furniture to a government contractor that runs a detention center for migrant children in Texas.

More than 500 employees at the company’s Boston headquarters signed a protest letter to executives when they found out about the contract. Wednesday’s walkout was organized when Wayfair refused to back out of the contract.

Elizabeth Good, one of the walkout’s organizers, told The Boston Globe knowing that Wayfair is profiting from what’s going on at the southern border is “pretty scary.”

Management wrote in a letter to employees that it’s standard practice to fulfill orders for any customer acting within the law.

Wayfair did not respond to several requests for comment by The Associated Press.