Where to catch 4th of July fireworks with WMTA

WEST MICHIGAN -- If you are still looking to make plans for the 4th of July, the West Michigan Tourist Association has some great recommendations for the family.

South Haven (July 3rd) - Celebrate Independence Day in South Haven at the Light Up the Lake Fireworks & Fourth of July Parade! On the 3rd of July, gather around North and South Beaches for the ultimate fireworks show at dusk, then gather on Phoenix Street for the annual parade on the 4th of July. Not only is South Haven celebrating its 150th anniversary with a year-long series of events, the Fourth of July Parade will be celebrating its 170th anniversary. To honor these significant milestones, the Fourth of July committee has established the theme “South Haven: Honoring our Past, Focused on the Present, Imagining our Future.”

Enjoy South Haven’s Light Up the Lake fireworks display on July 3rd from the deck of Michigan Maritime Museum’s tall ship Friends Good Will! Light Up the Lake…while enjoying a sail on Lake Michigan for an evening you won’t soon forget! Ship sets sail at 9:00 pm. Tickets are limited, so make your reservations today.

Holland (July 4th) - The Holland Independence Day Celebration Freedom & Fireworks starts at 12:30 pm July 4th in Kollen Park, with kids games, martial arts demonstrations, live music throughout the day, and fireworks at dusk over Lake Macatawa to the sounds of live patriotic music (estimated start time 10:25 pm). There will also be food booths serving late lunch and dinner.

Muskegon (July 4th)- Muskegon Rockstock is back July 4-6th at Heritage Landing with great rock music, fireworks, raffles, face painting, food, beverages, and cold Budweiser. Tickets are available now. Active duty military and veterans get in free. Gates open at 5:00 pm each night, with an amazing fireworks finale at dusk on the 4th of July. A carnival midway has been added for this year, and takes place from July 3–7th.

Spend some time out on Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan, enjoy a great sunset, and top it off with a great fireworks show with one of the best seats on the water aboard Aquastar Cruises. The Aquastar leaves the dock at 8:30 pm on the 4th and returns after the fireworks show. Appetizers will be served and beverages will be available for purchase.

Thursday, July 4th at dusk, enjoy “Fireworks on Deck” aboard the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum! It’s the “best seat in the house” for the awesome display over Muskegon Lake. The World War II landing ship is located at the Mart Dock in downtown Muskegon, just yards from the fireworks site.

Grand Rapids (July 6th) - View the Grand Rapids Independence Day Fireworks from the Haute rooftop at New Hotel Mertens, Saturday July 6th. Space is limited, click here for reservations.

Join the Grand Rapids Public Museum for the Independence Day fundraiser, Front Row for the Fireworks, held Saturday, July 6th to coincide with the City of Grand Rapids’ fireworks show. The night includes patriotic music playing on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ, Chaffee Planetarium shows, and rides on the 1928 Spillman Carousel, as well as a unique Museum-wide scavenger hunt for the family. At dusk, visitors can head outside to the enclosed lawn seating areas or stay inside the Museum for air-conditioned comfort to have an amazing view of the fireworks as they burst over the Grand River. Tickets available here.

Celebrate the 4th of July with live music, drink specials, delicious food, a great view of the river, and fireworks at six.one.six at the JW Marriott! First Tier tickets for $75 (per adult, child or military) include meal and an assigned table. Second tier tickets for $25 includes entrance only in the standing room only area.

July 6th WP Patio Fireworks Viewing Party at The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck tickets are on sale now. $50+tax+22% gives you a guaranteed spot on the patio all night. $35 Veteran price. Party is from 6:00 pm-midnight. Food from 6:00 pm-10:00 pm.