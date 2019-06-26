Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

White Cloud police seek suspect in theft

A surveillance image of a suspect in a theft in White Cloud, Mich.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — White Cloud police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a theft investigation.

Police didn’t specify what incident the man is allegedly involved with, but said he left the scene in a Chevrolet Suburban with black aftermarket wheels, black fender flares and running boards. The vehicle has a light bar on the roof at the top of the windshield and had a stolen Michigan dealer plate at the time of the crime.

A surveillance image of the suspect vehicle in a theft in White Cloud, Mich.

The man and vehicle are believed to be around Kent County.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact the White Cloud Police Department at 231-689-1696 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

