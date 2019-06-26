Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Wise Men Distillery opens in Kentwood

Posted 7:25 AM, June 26, 2019, by

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- With an award-winning label, Wise Men Distillery has opened its new distillery and tasting room at 4717 Broadmoor Ave. SE, in Kentwood.

The business was founded by three friends – Tom Borisch, Jason Post and Zack Van Dyke – with a dream and a passion for quality spirits.

Wise Men Distillery uses ingredients are locally sourced when possible, and include pure Lake Michigan water, tart apples from Northern Michigan, corn from West Michigan farms and rich maple syrup tapped from our state’s maple trees.

The distillery’s tasting room features a rustic bar hewn from California Red Wood and a gift shop featuring the distillery’s unique brand of drinking glasses, T-shirts and hats.

“Our tasting room is a unique environment where liquor aficionados and thirsty patrons can kick back, sample our hand-crafted spirits, take a tour and learn about the art and science behind our craft,” said Borisch, general manager of Wise Men Distillery. “We’re excited to invite our customers to come in and taste our spirits and enjoy their experience.”

The distillery’s products have already garnered global recognition by the spirits trade industry, winning Michigan Rum Distillery of the Year, a silver medal for its Red Tape series rum and a bronze for its vodka at the prestigious 2019 New York International Spirits Competition.

The tasting room will be open Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 10 p.m., and will offer small batches of its products vodka, rum, gin, white whiskey and Apple Pie Moonshine, in tasting flights, on the rocks or in one of its signature, hand-crafted cocktails.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.