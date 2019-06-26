Wise Men Distillery opens in Kentwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- With an award-winning label, Wise Men Distillery has opened its new distillery and tasting room at 4717 Broadmoor Ave. SE, in Kentwood.

The business was founded by three friends – Tom Borisch, Jason Post and Zack Van Dyke – with a dream and a passion for quality spirits.

Wise Men Distillery uses ingredients are locally sourced when possible, and include pure Lake Michigan water, tart apples from Northern Michigan, corn from West Michigan farms and rich maple syrup tapped from our state’s maple trees.

The distillery’s tasting room features a rustic bar hewn from California Red Wood and a gift shop featuring the distillery’s unique brand of drinking glasses, T-shirts and hats.

“Our tasting room is a unique environment where liquor aficionados and thirsty patrons can kick back, sample our hand-crafted spirits, take a tour and learn about the art and science behind our craft,” said Borisch, general manager of Wise Men Distillery. “We’re excited to invite our customers to come in and taste our spirits and enjoy their experience.”

The distillery’s products have already garnered global recognition by the spirits trade industry, winning Michigan Rum Distillery of the Year, a silver medal for its Red Tape series rum and a bronze for its vodka at the prestigious 2019 New York International Spirits Competition.

The tasting room will be open Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 10 p.m., and will offer small batches of its products vodka, rum, gin, white whiskey and Apple Pie Moonshine, in tasting flights, on the rocks or in one of its signature, hand-crafted cocktails.