Woman trapped along dam rescued from Dowagiac River

Posted 11:19 AM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22AM, June 26, 2019

The scene of a water rescue on June 26, 2019 in Niles Township, Mich.

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews had to rescue a woman from the Dowagiac River Wednesday after she got stuck above a dam.

It happened around 10:03 a.m. above the Pucker Street Dam in Niles Township.

When emergency responders arrived, the woman was clinging to the side of the dam in the water before being pulled to safety. Authorities said she was brought to safety within 25 minutes of receiving the call.

Authorities said she was tubing with friends along the river before getting trapped along the dam. She wasn’t hurt in the incident.

