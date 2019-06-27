Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

80 birds rescued from Detroit home

One of 80 birds recovered from a home on June 27, 2019 in Detroit, Mich. (Courtesy: FOX 2)

DETROIT — Dozens of birds were removed from a home in Detroit Thursday after reports of a hoarding situation.

FOX 2 reports more than 50 different kinds of birds were being kept inside the home, including chickens, ducks, turkeys, peacocks and other types. There were 80 total birds at the home.

The man who lives at the home didn’t appear to be aware of any city codes and regulations that don’t allow those birds in the city. The Michigan Humane Society told FOX 2 it doesn’t appear to be a case of animal cruelty or neglect.

Neighbors said caring for the birds was the man’s hobby and he was referred to as “the chicken man.”

 

