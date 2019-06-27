× Authorities searching for missing Barry Co. teen

NASHVILLE, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a missing girl in Barry County.

Beyonca Molson, 15, was last seen June 20 at her home in Nashville. She is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 130 pounds with purple hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said she is known to have friends in Battle Creek.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269-948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800.