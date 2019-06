Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for some great barbeque while on the West Michigan Shoreline? Look no further than Baldy's Smoked Meats, a brand new eatery right on the water in Saugatuck.

So naturally, Todd decided to go for a visit and taste test the smoked meats for himself.

Baldy's Smoked Meats is located at 340 Water Street in Saugatuck.

Learn more by checking out their menu online at baldyssmokedmeats.com.