Candidate withdraws from consideration to be GR police chief

Posted 2:48 PM, June 27, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski has withdrawn from consideration to become the same position in Grand Rapids.

In a statement to WILX in Lansing, Yankowski said the decision came down to what he felt was best for his family.

Yankowski was named one of three finalists earlier this month along with Grand Rapids Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Payne and retired Pittsburgh Assistant Chief Larry Scirotto.

City Manager Mark Washington scheduled private interviews with each candidate earlier this month, and said a final decision was expected to be made by the end of June.

A city spokesperson said Washington is still committed to naming a new police chief by the end of the month.

 

