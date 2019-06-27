Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Driver runs away after crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a driver who ran away from the scene of a crash that hospitalized their passenger.

The crash happened at 6:36 a.m. Thursday on Westnedge Avenue, south of Pratt Road.

Authorities said the vehicle was going south when the driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole on the east side of the road. The driver ran away after the crash.

Deputies attempted to track the person down with a K-9 but were unsuccessful.

A passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Westnedge Avenue was closed for some time after the crash to repair the utility pole but has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

