Electric scooters coming to Grand Haven next month

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- A college student and now entrepreneur is bringing a fleet of 30 electric scooters to Grand Haven for people to rent.

He hopes it will make his hometown easier to navigate during the busy summer season.

"Traffic and getting around Grand Haven is a huge issue so that’s how I arrived at these scooters and Wave Co.," Collin Reenders, said.

Wave Co. is the brainchild of Collin Reenders, a sophomore at Hope College.

"Trying to get around downtown Grand Haven is a hassle because there’s so many cars, how are you getting from point A to B." Reenders, asked.

You’re probably going to have to walk because at the same time there are no parking spots. These scooters are going to be a great alternative to walking in the fact you can rent one from one zone, drive to a different zone and skip the hassle of hopping in your car and finding a parking spot," Reenders, explained.

With a smartphone app and a scan of the scooter's code you are riding in seconds.

"You’ll ride it from location to location, the scooters will be organized at one location rather than spread out through the town.

So just take a scooter from one place and ride to one of the other five to ten registered zones around town.

"You get an awesome little toy to cruise around on and you have the wind in your face and you are having a great time. You just have to be aware of your surroundings, be safe and enjoy your ride," Reenders, added.

Rides will cost a $1.50 plus $0.50 per each minute of riding.

One can reasonably get from downtown to the city beach for just over $6.00.

Reenders hopes to unveil the fleet early next month.