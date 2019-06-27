Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Frank Catalanotto not thrilled with changes in baseball

Posted 9:45 PM, June 27, 2019

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Frank Catalanotto is not excited about all the strikeouts in baseball today.

The former Detroit Tiger was at Fifth Third Ballpark Wednesday night for the first Tiger Wednesday of 2019.

Catalanotto, who played for the Tigers from 1997-1999, never struck out more than 62 times in a season.

"It's tough to watch for me" Catalanotto said about today's game.  "I don't like the way that the game has changed. I was always taught to grind out an at bat, put the ball in play and make the defense make plays and now it seems like with all these strikeouts the swing is totally different and the game, for me, it's not as exciting."

Catalanotto broke into the big leagues with Detroit before being traded to the Rangers where he had some good years.

He played 14 season in the Majors and was a carer .291 hitter.

