High water levels create dangerous conditions in Lake Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is reminding people about rising water levels that will create dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan.

These higher than average levels have created many safety concerns including electrical shock drowning and floating debris, as well as property damage to the shorelines with erosion, flooding, and damage to docks and seawalls. With the water levels being higher than normal wake from the boats are creating erosion along the shoreline and seawalls.

Even in areas that are not controlled as Slow No Wake we are asking that you be mindful of the wake your vessel produces and the effect that is has on the shoreline.

We have also been monitoring the water levels around the Piers in Holland and Grand Haven. At both locations the water is within inches of the top and at some locations over the top of the piers. We want to emphasize the safety needed on these structures. The water on the top can create slippery and hazardous situations and ask that you use with extreme care to prevent falls. Also be

mindful that even the smallest of waves will now wash over the top of the pier creating the potential for being swept off.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit would like to remind everyone using the waters this summer season to practice water safety by wearing life jackets, limiting alcohol consumption, knowing your abilities as a swimmer and adhering to the warning flags posted at the beaches.