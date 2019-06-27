× Holland Township crash sends 4 to hospital

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A mother and her three children were hospitalized after a crash Thursday at an Ottawa County intersection.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 96th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland.

Authorities said a woman was going north on 96th Avenue and tried to make a left turn onto Riley Street, but failed to see an oncoming vehicle and caused a crash.

The woman and her kids were all taken to an area hospital in stable condition.