Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Holland Township crash sends 4 to hospital

Posted 5:04 PM, June 27, 2019, by

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A mother and her three children were hospitalized after a crash Thursday at an Ottawa County intersection.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 96th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland.

Authorities said a woman was going north on 96th Avenue and tried to make a left turn onto Riley Street, but failed to see an oncoming vehicle and caused a crash.

The woman and her kids were all taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.