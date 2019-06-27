× Investigators seek tips in Holland Twp. robbery

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in an armed robbery in Ottawa County.

The incident happened around 12:25 p.m. at 136th Onestop on 136th Avenue near James Street in Holland Township.

Authorities said the suspect entered the party store and threatened a clerk with a handgun while demanding cash. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.

Surveillance photos show the suspect wearing jeans, a dark hoodie and gray tennis shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 10877-88-SILENT.