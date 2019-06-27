“Know It Before You Throw It” campaign informs people about rules of recycling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recycling has many benefits including energy savings, reduction in water use, decreases in greenhouse gases and conserving resources to name a few. But only 15 percent of Michiganders recycle, the lowest in the Great Lakes region and among the lowest in the nation.

However not all those who recycle are doing it properly, but there's a new effort to change that. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has kicked off a campaign to better inform Michiganders on what can and can't be recycled.

The campaign is called “Know It Before You Throw It”, and it aims to promote best practices and emphasize that recycling provides a wide range of environmental and economic benefits.

Not only is this campaign exciting because it’s aimed at educating people, but it’s unique in the fact that our messaging will primarily be led by a team of expert representatives the Raccoon Recycling Squad.

In the coming months, Michiganders will receive recycling advice from the likes of Nyla P. Lastic, Gladys Glass, Precious Metale, Carlos Cardboard, Paper McKay and Frank.

Learn more about how to recycle in Kent County visit reimaginetrash.org.

Learn more about the new EGLE campaign and get more tips and information on recycling, visit recyclingraccoons.org.