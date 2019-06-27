Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Meet the cast of “Matilda The Musical”, performing June 27-29

Posted 12:42 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:41PM, June 27, 2019

Forest Hills High School is getting ready to perform "Matilda the Musical, and their cast will be one of first to perform it outside the Broadway stage.

Carter Strobel, Will Landman, Claire Dougherty stopped by to talk about the show, and what audiences can expect.

Shows will take place at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center on June 27-29. Performances will start at 7 p.m., with an additional show at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit fhfineartscenter.com.

