Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan to pull plug on child-welfare computer system

Posted 1:11 PM, June 27, 2019, by

A June 27, 2019 screenshot of the Michigan child-welfare website.

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s child-welfare agency will gradually dump a multimillion-dollar computer system that went online just five years ago.

The disclosure was made in federal court Thursday as officials gave an update on how the state is caring for children who are removed from homes because of abuse and neglect.

The child-welfare system has been under court oversight for more than a decade. While there’s been improvement, it’s been hard to fully measure performance because the computer system — known as MiSACWIS — has been plagued with problems.

The director of the Department of Health and Human Services says the cost of a new system will be significant. But Robert Gordon didn’t disclose a price tag. It could take five years to fully replace MiSACWIS, which has cost more than $200 million.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.