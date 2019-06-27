Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Missing teen with autism may be headed to Muskegon Co.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old teen with autism from the Hersey area.

Nick Kirk is unable to speak. MSP says he is aware family and law enforcement are looking for him and has made efforts not to disclose where he is. He is 5’8, 140 lbs. with brown hair and glasses.

MSP says the boy was seen in the Big Rapids area at 12:30 p.m. wearing black shoes, black pants, and a black long-sleeved shirt. he was carrying a tan colored backpack.

If you seen or if you have information on his current location, please call police at 231-796-4811.

