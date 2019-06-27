Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Plans move ahead for site of closed Muskegon prison

West Shoreline Correctional Facility - From MDOC

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Plans are moving forward to redevelop the site of a shuttered prison in western Michigan.

The Michigan Land Bank Fast Track Authority on Wednesday announced the sale of the former West Shoreline Correctional Facility to the City of Muskegon for redevelopment.

The facility opened in 1987 and closed in 2018 . City officials are discussing plans for the 60-acre property, but it could become part of the existing Port City Industrial Park.

The Michigan Department of Corrections closed the prison due to a decline in the state’s prison population. The facility had 1,245 prisoners and 174 employees.

