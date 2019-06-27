Police in Mecosta Co. arrest 3 stolen-vehicle suspects, search for 4th

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested three suspects and recovered four vehichles they say were stolen. A fifth vehicle was taken by police for evidence.

Investigators say a person called police on June 19 about a pickup truck that was stolen in Grant Township – northeast of Big Rapids. A Sheriff’s sergeant says deputies responded again Thursday (June 27) when the same person reported two more vehicles being stolen. Police were able to identify a potential suspect.

Deputies canvassed the area and located a pickup belonging to the suspect. A while later, they were able to find a stolen vehicle and turned it over to the victim. They then located and arrested a suspect at a nearby home – and also recovered two more pickups that had been stolen. “One of the trucks had not yet been discovered or reported as stolen by the victim,” says the Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

After getting some additional information, police were able to find a fourth stolen vehicle, at a different location in Green Township. Police say it had been stripped for parts. “Deputies located stolen vehicle parts on the resident’s vehicle as well as additional stolen vehicle parts on the resident’s property. ”

Deputies took the stolen parts for evidence and say they arrested that person on charges related to stolen-vehicle parts, as well as Obstruction. A fifth vehicle was “seized” as evidence – police say – “as stolen parts were used on the vehicle and attempts to conceal their origin.”

Sheriff’s deputies were still looking for a fourth suspect, as of Thursday night. Assisting them with the investigation were the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety and Michigan Department of Corrections Probation/Parole agents.