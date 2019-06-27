× Studio Park hiring for 120+ positions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction continues on the major “Studio Park” development in downtown Grand Rapids but now they are hoping to hire for more than 120 positions.

The are looking to fill jobs at the Celebration Cinema! movie theater, listening room concert venue, and the flagship restaurant one twenty three.

The jobs come with pretty great perks like free movies and discounted food as well as medical, dental, vision and paid time off.

Some of the available jobs include assistant manager, front line cast members, audio technicians, servers, among others.

You can apply by clicking here or by attending the West Michigan Works job fair, the third Wednesday of every month.