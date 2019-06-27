Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

The fields are alive with fruits and exotic critters at Anderson & Girls Orchard

Posted 1:43 PM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:42PM, June 27, 2019

So many family adventures can be had in the great state of Michigan. One of those places that's a "must visit" is at Anderson and Girl's Orchards in Stanton.

They are more than just an orchard, they have live animals too! From lemurs to camels, to goats and exotic birds, those are just a few of the critters that call the farm home.

To make it even better, it's all free!

Anderson and Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.

Learn more by going to andersonandgirls.com.

Don't forget their Strawberry Fest runs from June 28-30.

