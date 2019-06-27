Tips to stay hydrated as temps, humidity climbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- With temps on the rise and humidity increasing over the weekend, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is offering some tips to stay hydrated.

Todd Buckingham, Ph.D, Exercise Physiologist at Mary Free Bed Sports Rehabilitation's Performance Lab joined us in-studio with some tips.

Importance of Water

* Promotes cardiovascular health

* keeps your body cool

* keeps you joints working, moving better

* helps cleanse your body, kidneys and blood

* you don’t need to do detox

Tips for Getting More Water

* always start the day with a drink of water

* body’s signal for hunger and thirst are the same

* if you don’t like drinking water, even a low calorie crystal light

* vs. Sugary higher calorie drinks like soda