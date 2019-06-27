Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Townhall in Muskegon to reduce gun violence

Posted 9:35 PM, June 27, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Police and community members collaborated together at a town hall in Muskegon to reduce gun violence.

The meeting was held Thursday night at Mount Zion Church in Muskegon. It was the second meeting this week, following a similar town hall held Tuesday in Muskegon Heights.

People voiced their concerns and their experiences with gun violence at the meeting. Some shared traumatic situations they have suffered through as state police and local officers listened.

The town hall was a result of a $10,000 grant, funded by the Muskegon Community Foundation, to start discussions revolving around ways to reduce gun violence in the area.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, and that’s the image we have,” said Janet Robinson, one of the organizers. “We use the slogan that says ‘not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.’ That’s what we are doing here. We’re coming together as a whole.”

Chief Jeffrey Lewis, Director of Public Safety for the City of Muskegon, says different initiatives such as the gun buy-back in the area have resulted in fewer guns on the streets in Muskegon.

“I think we are doing the right thing,” said Chief Jeffrey Lewis. “Overall, I see it going in the right direction and that’s why in the city of Muskegon, we feel like we have momentum and we’re keeping it up.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.