Training shows what to do in workplace active shooting situation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is hosting a half-day training and simulation to train organizations on preventing workplace violence and how to prepare, respond, and recover to an active shooter event.

"Every year nearly 2 million American workers report being victims of workplace violence. These unfortunate events can have a huge impact on employees, the company, and the entire community. Our goal through this training is to empower local organizations to prevent workplace violence and minimize its impact in the event it does occur," said Janis Petrini, Owner of the Grand Rapids Express Employment Professionals office.

The training will take place on June 27th from 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will experience a very realistic simulation of a shooter entering a workplace. The simulation will include real fire arms, simulated gunfire, and simulated engagement with law enforcement. Participants will have to respond under pressure and implement the best practices they learn through the training.

Anyone interested in attending can learn more and register at http://www.expresspros.com/grandrapidsmi or contact David Robb at Express Employment Professionals, 616-281-0611, David.Robb@ExpressPros.com