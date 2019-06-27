West Michigan hosting first annual Record Store Crawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those who are big collectors of vinyl, there's a new event happening in Grand Rapids that will allow record connoisseurs to browse the greatest selections in Grand Rapids. Three of the best-known record stores are teaming up to create the first annual Record Store Crawl on Saturday.

The Corner Record Shop in Grandville, Vertigo Music and the Retro Room in Grand Rapids will be the main stops on the bus crawl, consisting of a bus ride to each store for live music, store discounts, and refreshments.

Tickets cost $25 per person and $45 per couple. Participants will receive a bag full of swag and other freebies as well.

The Record Store Crawl will take place on Saturday, June 29. The tour will start at 11:45 a.m. at the Corner Record Shop.

To purchase tickets, call (269)-397-1232 or (616)-531-6578.