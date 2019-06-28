104th Ionia Free Fair bringing new and traditional fun to the fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more than 100 years, the Ionia Free Fair has drawn families from all over the state of Michigan. Along with some long-standing traditions, they're adding many new events to the fairgrounds.

The traditional fair will consist of carnival rides, fair food, carnival games, 4-H animal displays, and events on the grandstand. Grandstand events include Monster Truck Throwdown, Super Kicker Rodeo, NTPA Tractor Pull, Demo Derby and more.

New acts coming to the stage this year are the Sea Lion Splash, Banana Derby, and Ultimate Freak Show, which are all free.

Free concerts also include Journey Tribute Band, Mega 80's, Kiss Tribute Band, and Skank.

The Ionia Free Fair will take place July 11-20.

For a complete event schedule, visit ioniafreefair.com.