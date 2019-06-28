200 volunteers to build new park in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The city will soon be home to a new and improved park thanks to volunteers from Amway, the City of Grand Rapids, and Friends of Grand Rapids Park.

In just six hours, volunteers will replace the outdated Caulfield Park, 1119 Caulfield Ave, SW with a brand new state-of-the-art playground.

This is the 22nd year Amway and KaBOOM have built a new playground in Grand Rapids.

“Play is essential to physical, creative, cognitive and social development for our children. Caulfield Park is one of nearly 80 in the Grand Rapids parks system that needs upgrades. This gift from Amway allows our community to leverage dollars from the 2013 voter-approved parks millage to go so much further with park projects," said David Marquardt, Director of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation.

We love the opportunity to bring together private and public partnerships to enhance the green spaces in Grand Rapids for our families and youth in the community to have vibrant places to play and dream.” - Executive Director, Stephanie Adams.

In April, kids from the Roosevelt Park neighborhood came together to draw their dream playground. The playground is based off their drawings and will provide more than 2,700 kids in Grand Rapids with a great, safe place to play.