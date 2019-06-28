Biek’s early goal lifts Grand Rapids FC over Kalamazoo FC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Entering the night just a point behind Detroit FC for the top of the standings, Grand Rapids FC really wanted a win on Friday night against Kalamazoo FC. In the fifth minute, captain Sammy Biek would bury a penalty kick to give GRFC a 1-0 lead which held throughout the game as Joe White was solid in net. The boys in blue have just two regular season home games left on the season as the playoffs fast approach.