Body found in Ingham County ID’ed as Battle Creek woman’s

ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Ingham County have identified the woman whose body was found in the Grand River in March as a 22-year-old from Battle Creek.

WILX-TV reports Savannah Page Jacklin of Battle Creek was identified Friday afternoon through DNA testing. The Michigan State Police have been handling the investigation, along with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed the report.

She had been listed as missing since September 2018 on a national database.

The body was found in March, south of Baldwin Park, according to police. The Capital Area Dive Team recovered it after responding to a 911 call from kayakers in the park, in Onondaga Township.

WILX reports the death is being investigated as a suspicious one.

An autopsy will be done to learn more about the cause of death.