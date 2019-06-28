Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Body found in Ingham County ID’ed as Battle Creek woman’s

Posted 6:14 PM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:22PM, June 28, 2019

Image from: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/55944 6-28-2019

ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  Police in Ingham County have identified the woman whose body was found in the Grand River in March as a 22-year-old from Battle Creek.

WILX-TV reports Savannah Page Jacklin of Battle Creek was identified Friday afternoon through DNA testing. The Michigan State Police have been handling the investigation, along with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed the report.

She had been listed as missing since September 2018 on a national database.

The body was found in March, south of Baldwin Park, according to police. The Capital Area Dive Team recovered it after responding to a 911 call from kayakers in the park, in Onondaga Township.

WILX reports the death is being investigated as a suspicious one.

An autopsy will be done to learn more about the cause of death.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.