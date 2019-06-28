Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Calvin “Hollywood” Harbaugh prepared to put perfect record on the line

EAST KENTWOOD, Mich -- East Kentwood high school alum Calvin Harbaugh is becoming a big name in Mixed Martial Arts. "Hollywood" as he goes by in the octagon is a perfect 3-0 and is quickly rising in the Midwest. On Saturday night during the Lights Out Championship at the DeltaPlex, Harbaugh is looking to win the amateur bantamweight title.

"Everyone I've fought had a winning record," Harbaugh said, "I've been an underdog in every fight so far, I'm finally starting to get the respect I deserve and I'm very focused that I leave no doubt as to who the next champion is. I'm just very excited."

The doors will open at 6:00 PM on Saturday night with fights beginning at 7:00 PM. Find more information by clicking here.

