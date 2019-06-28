Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Carmen Electra, others sue clubs for using images in ads

Posted 9:14 PM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15PM, June 28, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Twelve professional models including Carmen Electra and Lucy Pinder are suing five Las Vegas strip clubs, alleging their photos have been used for advertising without permission or payment.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports separate federal civil lawsuits filed this month accuse each club of violating the federal Lanham Act by falsely and misleadingly using the models’ images for advertising, and Nevada’s right of publicity law.

Electra sued under her real name, Tara Leigh Patrick. She and Pinder allege “pirated” photos of them were used without their consent on social media and promotional flyers.

The Review-Journal says defendants declined or didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuits say the models had no affiliation with the clubs, but the use of their photos implied they endorsed them or worked there.

