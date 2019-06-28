Fire chief gets picked up in firetruck for last day before retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- Today is the last day on the job for the city of Walker's fire chief Robert Walker. To make sure he gets the proper send off, the department picked him up for his last shift with a firetruck.

Chief Walker started with the Walker Fire Department on September 19, 1978 as a paid-on-call firefighter. He became Deputy Chief in 1997 and promoted to Fire Chief in 2016.

The city has chosen David L. Pelton as the new Fire Chief, who currently serves as the Battalion Chief of Fire Operations and Training Officer for the Walker Fire Department.

Pelton began his career as a fireman on October 30, 2001 at Walker Fire Department as a paid-on-call firefighter. He has also served as a part-time firefighter for Plainfield Township, paid-on-call Lieutenant for Georgetown Township and as a Captain for the Allendale Fire Department amongst other titles.

His 18 years of experience in firefighting and numerous fire certifications, ensure he is more than qualified to take on the new title of Fire Chief.