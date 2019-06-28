× Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories due to safety concerns

Fisher-Price is recalling the inclined sleeper accessory included with all models of the Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards due to dangers associated with other inclined sleeper products, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 71,000 units have been recalled; the products were sold for between $90 and $110 from October 2014 to June 2019.

According to CPSC, “infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.”

Customers are encouraged to stop using the sleeper accessory immediately and can request a refund from Fisher-Price. The rest of the product – without the inclined sleeper – is still safe for use, according to the CPSC.

No incidents of injury or death have been reported with this product.