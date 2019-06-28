Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

How to attract birds & butterflies to your backyard

Love watching birds and butterflies flying and fluttering around in the yard, but are looking for better ways to attract them?

David Mizejewski, a naturalist with the National Wildlife Federation, shares some tips to help and gives reasons why people should consider letting wildlife onto their property.

Tips & Tricks to Attract Wildlife:

  • Fill lawn with native wildflowers and shrubs.
  • Stop spraying pesticides.
  • Supplement with feeders and nesting boxes.
  • Add a birdbath.
  • Post a "Certified Wildlife Habitat" sign.

For more tips and tricks on how to attract wildlife, check out Mizejewski's new book, "Attracting Birds, Butterflies and Other Backyard Wildlife".

For more information, visit naturalist.nwf.org.

