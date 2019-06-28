× Man charged for allegedly beating dog unconscious

HART, Mich. — A Muskegon man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly punching his dog until it was unconscious.

Thomas Anderson, 48, was arraigned Thursday after authorities say he punched a dog in the head 10 times until it was unconscious.

Deputies were called on June 16 to an area on the White River near the Hesperia Dam on a report of a man hitting a dog until it was unconscious or dead.

Three witnesses told a deputy they saw the man beating the animal before he left the area.

When authorities found him, the deputy found two dogs in the back of the pickup truck, and one of them looked battered.

The man allegedly told authorities he dragged the dog back to his truck after the incident because it was “defying” him.

Both dogs are being kept at the Oceana County Animal Shelter where they are recovering.