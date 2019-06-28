× Man suffers heart attack after rescue from river in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack following his rescue from the Black River in South Haven.

Police said they were called just before midnight Thursday to the South Municipal Marina and first responders had to immediately begin CPR. The man was taken to the hospital and is still in critical condition.

Witnesses told police the man fell from a boat into the water. Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the incident.