Member of West Michigan ministry dies after plane crash

Posted 1:29 PM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:30PM, June 28, 2019
Missionary Pilots involved in Guatemala Crash

Bruce Van Fleet (left) and Luke Sullivan (right) Courtesy: Paradise Bound Ministries(Paradise Bound Ministries)

GUATEMALA — A director of a West Michigan-based ministry organization is dead after a plane crash in South America.

Paradise Bound Ministries tells FOX 17 that Luke Sullivan died one day after the aircraft he was flying went down in Guatemala. He and another missionary pilot, Bruce Van Fleet were the only two on board. Van Fleet remains in the ICU at a Guatemala City hospital. He was last listed in stable condition with serious injuries.

Sullivan was the group’s Aviation Director in Guatemala. Paradise Bound focuses its efforts in the South American nation, building homes, churches, and orphanages in remote villages. They also organize medical evacuation flights and train future missionary pilots.

Sullivan left behind a wife, three daughters, and a fourth girl on the way. Paradise Bound asks for prayer for the family, and for Van Fleet as he continues to receive treatment.

