Michigan Supreme Court removes Theresa Brennan from office

Posted 5:43 PM, June 28, 2019, by

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A judge facing criminal charges and allegations of ethics violations has been removed from office by the Michigan Supreme Court.

The court’s decision against Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan was unanimous Friday, just nine days after justices heard arguments. The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission had recommended her removal.

In the misconduct matter, Brennan was accused of many ethics violations in how she ran her office as well as for a relationship with a state police detective during a murder trial. Separately, she’s charged with perjury and destroying evidence in her divorce case.

