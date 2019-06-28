Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Passenger dies in rear-end crash with tractor pulling farm equipment

DAYTON TWP. Mich — A crash killed one woman and injured two men when a car rear-ended a tractor pulling farm equipment.

Michigan State Police tell Fox 17 the accident happened on South Stone Road near West 24th Streetshortly before 5:30 p.m.

Doctors at Gerber Memorial Hospital pronounced the 43 year-old woman dead shortly after her arrival. The 44 year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to Mercy Health Hackley Hospital for his injuries while the tractor driver, 35, suffered minor injuries.

Police have not identified anyone in this crash other than to say they were all from Fremont.

This crash is still under investigation.

