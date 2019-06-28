Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

US beats France, reaches Women’s World Cup semifinals

Posted 5:04 PM, June 28, 2019, by

(CNN) — The most anticipated match of this Women’s World Cup did not disappoint. In a colossal contest on a balmy summer night in Paris, the US prevailed over host France to move a step closer to successfully defending its title.

Every blockbuster needs a fine storyline and the script for this quarterfinal is one that will stand the test of time because it was Megan Rapinoe — the USWNT co-captain who had irked US President Donald Trump earlier in the week — who was the match winner, scoring twice in each half to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Originally Published: 28 JUN 19 16:55 ET

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

