Alleged drunk driver hospitalized after rolling car, continuing, and crashing into multiple poles

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man is hospitalized after rolling his car completely over, continuing on, and crashing into multiple poles.

Officers with the Kentwood Police Department tell us the incident started when the alleged drunk driver was traveling along Broadmoor Ave SE. Sometime around 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th, something caused his car to roll and flip back onto its tires.

The driver kept going and eventually crashed into a pole on Burton St SE, knocking down a power line. Deputies didn’t realize the line was damaged until a truck later drove over it and pulled it down. The driver finally came to a stop after hitting and knocking down a pole on East Paris Ave.

He was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to survive. Police also believe the driver may have been on drugs at the time.

The incident is still being investigated.