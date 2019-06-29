Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Alleged drunk driver hospitalized after rolling car, continuing, and crashing into multiple poles

Posted 9:02 AM, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:14AM, June 29, 2019

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man is hospitalized after rolling his car completely over, continuing on, and crashing into multiple poles.

Officers with the Kentwood Police Department tell us the incident started when the alleged drunk driver was traveling along Broadmoor Ave SE. Sometime around 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th, something caused his car to roll and flip back onto its tires.

The driver kept going and eventually crashed into a pole on Burton St SE, knocking down a power line. Deputies didn’t realize the line was damaged until a truck later drove over it and pulled it down. The driver finally came to a stop after hitting and knocking down a pole on East Paris Ave.

He was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to survive. Police also believe the driver may have been on drugs at the time.

The incident is still being investigated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.