Battle Creek issues Boil Water Advisory for some locations

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek has issued a Boil Water Advisory after shutting down a portion of the city’s water system for repairs.

People should boil water before using it for consumption in the affected area, according to a city news release: “Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.”

The drinking-water advisory is for homes and businesses on the following streets:

On Columbia Ave from Highland Ave to just east of Griffin St

On Highland Ave from Columbia Ave W to Latimer Ln

On Grand Blvd from Grandview Ct to Columbia Ave E

Eel St

Lucille St

Latimer Ln

Kerston Ave

Harold St

The city says the potential for bacteria to enter the water system exists whenever the pressure of a municipal water system is reduced.

“The City of Battle Creek will be working to get pressure restored as soon as possible after the work is completed. The water division staff will be taking other actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the affected area.”