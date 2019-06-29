Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Deputies searching for robbery suspect in Holland Twp.

Posted 12:59 AM, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05AM, June 29, 2019

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man they believe robbed a party store overnight.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the Chicago Dr 1 Stop on the 300 block of Chicago Dr in Holland Township at 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th.

A black male went inside the store and demanded money. He did not appear to have a weapon, but did manage to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Not much is known about the suspect, except that he is about 6′ tall with an average build. He was also seen wearing a dark tank top and dark pants.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer.

