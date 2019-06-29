Deputies trying to lower number of alcohol-related boating deaths in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is partnering with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, The Barry County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Coast Guard to bring awareness to boater safety this upcoming 4th of July weekend.

Operation Dry Water is a campaign that is active year-round. Deputies say their goal is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related deaths and accidents by educating boaters on safe boating practice. In addition, Law enforcement will have an increased presence on the waters in order to deter boaters from operating under the influence.

The Marine Unit would like to remind everyone to always operate sober and to wear a life jacket out on the water.

For more information on Operation Dry Water visit operationdrywater.org