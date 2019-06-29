Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Deputies trying to lower number of alcohol-related boating deaths in Ottawa Co.

Posted 6:51 AM, June 29, 2019, by

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is partnering with the National Association of State Boating Law AdministratorsThe Barry County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Coast Guard to bring awareness to boater safety this upcoming 4th of July weekend.

Operation Dry Water is a campaign that is active year-round. Deputies say their goal is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related deaths and accidents by educating boaters on safe boating practice. In addition, Law enforcement will have an increased presence on the waters in order to deter boaters from operating under the influence. 

The Marine Unit would like to remind everyone to always operate sober and to wear a life jacket out on the water. 

For more information on Operation Dry Water visit operationdrywater.org

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.