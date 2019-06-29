Electrical fire catches at home in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — No one was hurt after an overheated electrical line caused a home to catch fire.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the duplex on the 100 block of N Union St at 2:04 p.m. Friday, June 28th.

Crews found smoke coming from a vent in the attic and managed to trace it back to a small fire in the wall and ceiling where they found that electrical line.

The fire was put out quickly and crews were only on scene for about an hour and a half.

One of the two renters living there was home at the time though no one was injured.