Flint hears from prosecutors who dropped water charges

Flint, MI (WNEM) — Prosecutors who dropped charges against eight people in the Flint water scandal have explained their decision in a public forum.

Fadwa Hammoud and Kym Worthy spoke to about 100 residents at a Flint union hall, two weeks after dismissing charges against former Michigan health director Nick Lyon and other officials.

They said the previous team didn’t properly pursue evidence, overlooked loads of records and let the state redact information. They restarted the investigation and said charges could be refiled.

Residents expressed anger that prosecutors who previously handled the investigation let seven officials take plea deals resulting in no jail or criminal records.

Some were shocked the statute of limitations for one crime expires in nine months. One woman criticized prosecutors for waiting two weeks to come to Flint.

