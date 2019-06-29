× Kayak capsizes off St. Joe south pier; Marine Patrol comes to the rescue

St. Joseph, Mich. — A close call for a couple of kayakers off the south pier in St. Joseph on Saturday evening.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a kayak had taken on water around 6:39 p.m., and was starting to sink. One man was on-board. The location was about a mile of the southwest of the pier.

A man in another kayak paddled over to help the guy in the kayak that was taking on water, and used a cellphone to dial 911. The Sheriff’s Office says the Berrien County Marine Unit responded and rescued the man on the sinking kayak and assisted the other kayaker in getting back to shore.

The U.S. Coast Guard hauled the capsized kayak to the Coast Guard Station.

There were no injuries, according to the Sheriff’s office. As it turned out, both men are from Paw Paw.