MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Lakeshore Art Festival in Downtown Muskegon is bringing hundreds of arts and craft vendors to the lakeshore.

It's happening on July 5th and 6th. Carla Flanders joined us to talk about what families can expect to see.

The Lakeshore Art Festival features over 350 juried fine art and specialty craft exhibitors, a Children`s Lane, artisan food market, street performers, multiple interactive art stations and much more.

